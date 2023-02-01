Daily Liberal
Dubbo Hospital falls short of emergency department benchmarks

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 2 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:31am
A recent report states Dubbo Hospital's emergency department is falling below the required benchmarks. File picture

Dubbo Hospital and others in the western area are falling well below the mark in terms emergency department performance, according to a latest report from the Australian Medical Association (AMA).

