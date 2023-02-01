The Kintyre Living Retirement Village and Lodge in Dubbo will soon be under new ownership after being acquired by Christian not-for-profit, BaptistCare.
The facility is one of three retirement homes formerly owned by Tulich Family Communities which BaptistCare will be taking over in late March after an agreement was entered into this week.
"We're extremely proud of what we've achieved in Dubbo, but as a family-owned organisation, at this time, we have to make decisions which are in the best interests of our family," Tulich Family Communities co-founder, Maurice Tulich said.
"Our decision to sell these three properties wasn't an easy one. However, we firmly believe in BaptistCare we've found an organisation which will build on our legacy.
"They share our values and principles and will continue to deliver the standard and quality of care our facilities have become well-known for."
BaptistCare chief executive officer Charles Moore said the not-for-profit had their eyes set on Kintyre Living because of its reputation for care within the community and the acquisition was part of their broader growth strategy.
"We're no strangers to the Central West, and the opportunities that exist in the region. BaptistCare is committed and invested here, and we have been since 1957," he said.
"We deliver a range of aged care and community services, including BaptistCare Niola Centre and the Social Club in Parkes, BaptistCare at home services across the region, and BaptistCare HopeStreet Dubbo.
"We see this as a natural growth extension of our organisation to be able to add in residential and retirement living in Dubbo."
Mr Moore said BaptistCare would be doing all they can to make the handover of management as smooth as possible for residents and their families and will be providing the same "high quality care" people have come to expect from the facility.
"Kintyre already offers a really good quality of care, the Tulich family have done a really good job at building a vibrant community there," he said.
"We expect things to be business-as-usual for the residents and we want to make sure that we continue to build an even more vibrant community for them to live in."
Currently, the Kintyre Living Retirement Village and Lodge comprises 96 independent living units and is home to 80 residents in the aged care home.
With the aged population in Dubbo rising, Mr Moore said BaptistCare may look to expand the facility in the future.
"In time we do see this as an opportunity to continue to grow that village. But we've only just bought the village so that may be some time away - but there's definitely an opportunity there," he said.
BaptistCare is currently in the process of making offers of employment to all existing staff and hopes to grow their team in Dubbo to provide more employment opportunities for the community.
"The staff there have built a great reputation in delivering very good quality of care and we're keen to ensure that continues," Mr Moore said.
"We have a number of services in the Central West and we have an aspiration to continue to grow those services so we're very keen to talk to anyone else who'd like to come on board with us at BaptistCare."
The other two Tulich Family Communities-owned facilities acquired in the agreement are the Blue Hills Retirement Village and Manor in Prestons and Durham Green Retirement Village, Manor and Lodge in Menangle.
The three sites combined provide care and services to 650 residents and employ just over 240 staff.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
