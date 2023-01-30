Residents have been on alert after receiving fines for parking for an extended period in an allocated zone around Dubbo.
If you move your vehicle before the time runs out in your zone, but you end up parking in the same zone you can be fined for parking continuously for longer then allowed.
When the Daily Liberal asked Dubbo Regional Council whether they had a map that could show the different zones to confused residents, we were told they were in the process of creating one.
It was explained to us that a "zone" in Dubbo refers to parking between two signs that state the time limit of the area.
If you move your car from one spot in that particular zone to another, you can be fined.
Dubbo Regional Council manager environmental compliance Helen Eyre said parking areas are signposted with the time limit applicable to the area.
Whether that be 15 minutes, one hour or two hours.
"These signs are posted in the relevant areas around the town," she said.
Ms Eyre said the time limits are set to turn over the available parking to prevent residents parking all day when they shouldn't.
"This assists local businesses as well to have a continual turnover of traffic outside their businesses and also residents who wish to visit a specific business are more likely to visit it if there are parks close by," she said.
Under the Road Rules 2014 Regulations which are outlined under the Road Transport Act 2013, 'a driver must not park continuously on a length of road, or in an area, to which a permissive parking sign applies for longer than the period indicated by information on or with the sign'.
"Under those same regulations a driver parking continuously on the length of road is from the time the driver parks on the road, or in the area, until the time the driver (or another driver) moves the vehicle off the length of road or out of the area," Ms Eyre said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
