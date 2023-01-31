After 10 months with The Exchange Dubbo, Eilish Smith will be moving on to greener pastures as she hopes to become a zoo keeper at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
In April 2022, Ms Smith joined the team at The Exchange and quickly became the rock that others could rely on.
The Exchange team manager Alex Cowley said Ms Smith was a wonderful colleague and someone the whole team could look to for advice and guidance.
"We'll definitely miss her, but she has been so gracious and helpful in the transition of the new employees," she said.
When Ms Smith first applied for the job of customer experience officer she was so happy they chose to take her on board.
"I was in the middle of doing a course at the zoo which did take 12 weeks out of my year to be doing stuff out there but they were still happy to bring me on board and support me with that," she said.
"I was very grateful for that."
READ MORE:
Ms Smith has taken on a number of roles in The Exchange office, from being in charge of emails, taking phone calls, setting up events, liaising between caterers and technicians for customers using event spaces to helping tenants with queries, cleaning and maintenance.
"I love being with all the people in the space, our co-workers, our tenants, my co-workers, I love everything about it," she said.
When Ms Smith first started, her manager at the time resigned so she was left to look after the Dubbo Exchange on her own for a while.
"Then we finally got a manager and we are finally going to be able to get all those projects that are in our head out on the go," she said.
"So I'm very excited for that."
When thinking about herself before joining The Exchange, Ms Smith describes her past self as "shy and reserved", but coming in to The Exchange changed all of that.
"I think I've definitely come out of my shell a lot more in this job...now I am really happy talking to everyone," she said.
"I love greeting people as they come through the door, just having that relationship with the tenants and the co-workers is really nice as well."
With Ms Smith's last scheduled day being on February 7, she said she was little bit sad to be leaving but was excited for her future as a potential zoo keeper.
"I'm really hoping that will fit perfectly," she said.
"I'm really grateful for everything the team at The Exchange have done for me, they've helped me through so much in this job and I'm really grateful for them."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.