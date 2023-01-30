After her first week on the campaign trail, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate for Dubbo Kate Richardson says there's appetite for change in the community.
"I get that feeling that people want a change and want something, dare I say, better. The feedback I'm getting is that people want someone different, who has been here forever and can represent them," she told the Daily Liberal.
For the 61-year-old - a staff member at a local radiology clinic who is running for public office for the first time - the whole campaign process so far has been a steep learning curve.
But with Dubbo by no means a safe seat for the Nationals and the Labor party yet to formally announce their candidate, she's ready to hit the ground running with her campaigning.
"I just thought - you know what - I may as well have a go. I got the opportunity and I thought if I don't do it I will regret not doing it," she said.
"Our main plan of attack for the campaign will start this week. Over the next few weeks we'll be going out and visiting different communities - we'll head out to Narromine and Trangie and over to Mudgee and meet people there and make them aware that I'm here.
"I think actually going out and meeting people on the ground is very important. It's actually more important than social media. Country people like face-to-face."
Since it was established in 1930, the seat of Dubbo has changed hands a number of times - flipping between the Labor party, the Liberals and the Nationals until 1999 when Independent Tony McGrane was elected.
Nationals candidate Troy Grant secured the seat for his party again in 2011 and held it until 2019 when he stepped down and sitting MP Dugald Saunders was voted in as his replacement.
The 2019 state election was also the first time the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers put up a candidate in the Dubbo electorate. Beef and grain producer Lara Quealy - who also had no prior political experience - managed to pick up 13.7 percent of the primary vote.
"It's amazing. I think she did so well in the last election. I mean, that was the first time she ran and she got 14 percent of the vote, which is great," Ms Richardson said.
Ms Richardson is confident local voters will be open to having conversations with new candidates in the lead up to polling day on March 25. So far, she says major concerns voters have raised include hospital staffing levels and crime.
"People here seem to be quite savvy and vote on what the candidate is actually offering, they don't just sort of walk in and vote for who they've always voted for," she said.
"I think they're quite open to change and if you approach them the right way and talk to them and listen then they will vote with their head."
