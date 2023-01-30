Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo voters 'open for change' says Shooters candidate Kate Richardson

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated January 31 2023 - 8:37am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Richardson (right) launches her campaign for the seat of Dubbo alongside SFF MLC Mark Banasiak. Picture by Belinda Soole

After her first week on the campaign trail, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate for Dubbo Kate Richardson says there's appetite for change in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.