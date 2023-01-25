The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party have weighed in on the debate around gambling reform in the lead up to the state election saying they are firmly against cashless gaming cards and spending limits.
The strong stance from the Shooter's party comes while some members of the coalition government - including Nationals member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders - remain tight-lipped on the issue.
"Several National Party members have openly refused to comment on what the cashless gaming card will do to the electorates they represent," said NSW Upper House representative and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers member, Mark Banasiak.
"The local member Dugald Saunders claims to be a friend of the clubs. We need to hear from Mr Saunders and all other National MPs who claim to represent the bush."
While NSW premier Dominic Perrottet has openly supported a move to cashless gaming in a bid to quash money laundering and problem gambling, other members of the coalition government have been slower to weigh in.
But the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party have slammed the proposal for cashless pokies - also supported by opposition leader Chris Minns - saying it will "do nothing to address problem gambling but will further impact bush communities".
"Pubs and clubs in the electorate of Dubbo alone employ 1,500 people and serve many thousands more, while donating over $10 million back to the community," he said.
"It is clear that there is no consideration as to how this affects local, regional clubs and pubs. It will be very different to how clubs are impacted in Sydney. Clubs will see a marked decline in visitation, patronage, and loss of revenue.
"Less patronage at venues means less money going back into the communities, fewer subsidies for junior sporting registrations and other important community programs."
According to the latest Liquor and Gaming NSW data, there are 653 gaming machines across 22 clubs and hotels in the Dubbo Regional Council area and local venues raked in just under $24 million in the six-month reporting period.
Experts in crime prevention have urged the government to tighten laws around pokie machines following a NSW Crime Commission report released last year which found billions of dollars in dirty cash was being laundered through the machines every year.
Leading charities and anti-gambling advocates have also called for cashless gaming cards, saying the move would reduce problem gambling.
But Mr Banasiak said he's sceptical that cashless cards and spending limits would solve these problems.
"Our view is there's a level of personal responsibility that people need to take. Obviously when you're addicted to something that freedom to choose is diminished but if you're addicted to gambling it's not only pokies that are the issue," he said.
"If you take away the pokie option they'll end up putting the same amount of money through Keno or at the TAB."
Mr Banasiak said, while not everyone would agree with the Shooter's party's stance on cashless gaming, it was important to be forthright about it and it is in line with the party's values of personal freedom and responsibility.
"Customers at the local RSL, sports or bowling club may want to spend more than $500. The government should not dictate what legal tender we can use and how much we can spend," he said.
"We're open and forthright about our position and what will be will be in terms of whether people support that view or don't support it."
