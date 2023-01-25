Daily Liberal
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party oppose cashless pokies proposal

By Allison Hore
January 25 2023 - 1:00pm
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MLC Mark Banasiak has come out against gambling reform. Picture via Shutterstock, inset by Belinda Soole

The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party have weighed in on the debate around gambling reform in the lead up to the state election saying they are firmly against cashless gaming cards and spending limits.

