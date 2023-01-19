Daily Liberal
Kate Richardson announced as Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate for Dubbo electorate

Updated January 19 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 11:00am
Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party candidate Kate Richardson and SFF deputy leader Mark Banasiak MLC at Dubbo on Thursday, 19 January 2023. Picture by Belinda Soole

Kate Richardson will contest the Dubbo seat for the besieged Shooters, Fishers and Farmers (SFF) Party in the upcoming state election.

