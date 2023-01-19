Kate Richardson will contest the Dubbo seat for the besieged Shooters, Fishers and Farmers (SFF) Party in the upcoming state election.
A local radiography staff member, 61-year-old Ms Richardson will focus her bid to snatch the seat from sitting MP Dugald Saunders based on her claims there has been inaction from the Liberal and Nationals' in relation to health staffing shortages and drugs and crime issues in the electorate.
Ms Richardson has also backed the SFF party leader, Robert Borsak, who was under pressure to resign late last year after making misogynistic comments he made in parliament about independent MP Helen Dalton - a former member of the SFF who quit the party in March.
Barwon MP Roy Butler and member for Orange, Phil Donato, led the calls for Borsak to stand down but when the leader survived the push they both quit the party and now run as independents.
Ms Richardson said she backs her leader though because "I don't think my gender has got anything to do it".
In her campaign in the electorate long held by the Nationals Party, she believes women's issues on the pay gap and addressing domestic violence against women and children would need addressing, too.
"Women have a lot of issues that need to be addressed but I want to focus on other current issues," she said.
Ms Richardson works at PRP Radiology and has been working in the healthcare industry for a long time, and SFF party campaigners said she stands with a good chance as a local whose family has been in the region for six generations.
SFF deputy leader Mark Banasiak MLC, who announced Ms Richardson's candidacy at Dubbo said it was "simplifying" the issues facing the electorate if their leader is judged on his comments on former SFF member Helen Dalton, who is now an independent MP for Murray.
"I've got no further comments on that ... I will leave it up to the voters to decide on their candidates and let the people the NSW decide as to how we performed but not on one issue," Mr Banasiak said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
