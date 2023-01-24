Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Highest blood and plasma donations in Dubbo came from police officers: Red Cross

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated January 24 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Superintendent Danny Sullivan, Orana Mid-Western police district commander (left) with Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce and Senior Constable Ian Hobden. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Out of 200 local donation teams, Red Cross has revealed Dubbo Police Station was the top donor of blood and plasma in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.