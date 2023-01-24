Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo Business Chamber backing those who want safer work conditions.

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
January 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Business Chamber and Industry president Errin Williamson at her own Cafe on Church Street business. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The Dubbo Chamber of Business and Industry will get behind a call by the union of shops and fast food workers to be included in the existing NSW legislation making it a criminal offense to assault frontline emergency services staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.