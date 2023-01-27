NSW Shadow Minister for Water Rose Jackson wasn't impressed when she heard about the issues that have been plaguing Dubbo residents for the past 12 months.
"It is outrageous that a regional city as large and growing as Dubbo should be experiencing ongoing, serious water quality issues," Ms Jackson said.
During the middle of last year, Dubbo went without clean drinking water for more than a month due to organic matter washing into the water treatment plant - an issue that even resulted in premier Dominic Perrottet commenting - while it was only in December when council was forced to alert NSW Health to an "earthy smell" in the city's drinking water.
Earlier this month it was announced Wellington and surrounds was temporarily without fluoride in its water after a pump at the fluoride dosing system at Wellington's Water Treatment Plant failed.
If this was happening in Sydney there would be an outcry...- Rose Jackson
That came as Dubbo's water supply remains un-fluoridated following the discovery last year that council had - unbeknownst to the public - not been fluoridating the local water supply for the past three-and-half years.
Earlier this month, residents were also put on 24-hour water restrictions after high levels of organic matter were again washed into the treatment plant.
Ms Jackson said the NSW Government's lack of of basic community infrastructure should be core business and that it was a clear example of regional communities being treated like second class citizens.
"If this was happening in Sydney there would be an outcry- it isn't fair that regional communities are expected to deal with lower quality water and less basic infrastructure like water treatment facilities," she said.
While Ms Jackson said the State Government needed to prioritise safe and secure drinking water in regional towns and ensure local council's have the resources and facilities to deliver that water.
"This is particularly the case for councils like Dubbo, who were forced into a merger with smaller council areas who desperately needed upgrades to their water infrastructure and now rate-payers are footing the bill," she said.
"The State Government should be supporting communities and councils like Dubbo to ensure they have the facilities needed to deliver safe drinking water."
When the Daily Liberal reached out to Minister for Land and Water Kevin Anderson, he said that water security in Dubbo is a "major priority" for the NSW Nationals.
He went on to say that the government will also be investing $30 million to unlock access to further groundwater to safeguard water supplies.
"[This will be] for more than 48,000 residents in Dubbo, Wellington and Guerie and further reduce water quality risk," Mr Anderson said.
This $30 million announcement was originally made in June 2019 by Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders.
Dubbo Regional Council is currently participating in phase two of the NSW Government's Regional Leakage Reducation Program, designed to improve water and sewerage services.
"Work began in Dubbo in December last year and is due to be finished in March and will help save council hundreds of thousands of dollars every year," the minister said.
"This program provides greater support for local councils and local water utilities in every corner of the state so towns like Dubbo can maintain reliable water and sewerage services, even during floods, droughts and bushfires."
Mr Anderson said that while council has the primary responsibility for water treatment facilities, the NSW Government provides expert technical advice to support council in reviewing their operations and identifying opportunities for improvement to ensure they're delivering the best services for their customers.
"A new $24 million water treatment plant was constructed in Dubbo in 2006. The plant remains in good condition and has the right equipment to bring very poor-quality water taken from the Macquarie River up to the standard required by the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines," he said.
The Australian Government, through the National Water Grid Authority, works in partnership with state and territory governments to identify, plan and deliver a program of national water infrastructure investments that improve the reliability and safety of water resources, and strengthen climate resilience across the country.
Through the 2022-23 Budget, the Australian Government delivered on its commitment to expand the National Water Grid Fund to allow funding for a broader range of projects including essential town water supplies in regional and remote communities.
The Nyngan to Cobar Pipeline - Stage 1, which is currently in the planning stage has seen the Australian Government as well as the NSW Government put forward $23 million each to the project.
The project will replace and upgrade Nyngan, Hermidale and Cobar Storages pump stations.
Any other proposals for funding through the National Water Grid Fund must be brought forward by state or territory governments.
A Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water spokesperson has said that "all Australians" should be able to expect access to safely managed drinking water.
"While the Australian Government is a significant investor in water infrastructure, state and territory governments are responsible for the regulation, planning, management, and supply of water resources," they said.
Shadow Minister for Water and Deputy Leader of The Nationals, Senator Perin Davey said she believed regional town water supplies were "just as important" as the cities.
"I note the NSW Government instigated the Town Water Risk Reduction Program to better work with local water utilities and the wider water sector to consider tools and solutions to manage the water needs of NSW regions and towns into the future," she said.
In government the coalition established the National Water Grid Authority to review water infrastructure projects including dams, pipelines, stormwater harvesting and more and recommend federal funding, particularly where such projects would support new or existing industry, Ms Davey explained.
"In November the new Water Minister, Tanya Plibersek announced a broadening of the National Water Grid Investment Framework to allow funding for projects to deliver essential town water supplies in regional and remote communities," she said.
"I support projects like the Dungowan Dam project that would increase water security for Tamworth and the surrounding agricultural districts which the Federal Coalition funded in government but that funding has now been postponed."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
