Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Education

"Our students deserve better": Staffing crisis leads to thousands of lost teaching hours

AH
By Allison Hore
September 19 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo College's Delroy Campus is among the hardest schools to staff in the state, according to Department of Education figures. Picture by Belinda Soole

Dubbo College's Delroy Campus is the second most difficult school to staff in the state and the shortages have led to thousands of lost teaching hours, according to Department of Education figures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.