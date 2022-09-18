Peak Hill lamb producer receives $30,000 agricultural scholarship

A Peak Hill lamb producer will meet with farmers and agriculture experts around the world after being announced as one of the recipients of a prestigious $30,000 agricultural scholarship.
Fiona Aveyard, a fifth generation farmer and founder of award-winning lamb producer Outback Lamb, was one of 19 emerging leaders in Australian agriculture selected for the 2023 Nuffield Scholarship program.
"It's very exciting. I had applied last year but was unsuccessful so I was delighted to have made it through this year," she said.
"It's been a whirlwind this week, talking to so many other scholars and what they've got out of their trips, it seems to open up your world to a host of possibilities and opportunities."
"In farming, you're working every day and planning for the medium term and longer term. You don't often get the opportunity to step right out of your bubble and really helicopter over the top of the entire business."
The Nuffield Scholars were announced at Nuffield Australia annual Awards Night and Nuffield Conference in Tamworth on Monday. Scholars will have the opportunity to travel around Australia and overseas to study innovative ideas, techniques and systems that will benefit their businesses and the broader agricultural industry.
"We're so excited by this cohort of Nuffield Scholars. They're from a wide range of industries - cropping, fishing, livestock and tree nuts - and we've got every state and territory represented," said Nuffield Australia CEO and 2013 Scholar, Jodie Redcliffe.
Ms Aveyard said, through her Royal Agricultural Society-funded scholarship, she wants to explore new ways for producers in the meat industry to "value add" to their farms.
"Farming cannot continue to focus solely on increases in animal productivity to achieve the increases necessary to best feed and clothe a growing world population," she said.
"I see a need for a reimagined business model where portions of our global value chains are unbundled to better meet changing consumer demand, particularly in regard to traceability, carbon-neutral production and consumer health.
As well as producing meat, Outback Lambs "value adds" to their farm by selling sausage rolls made using their own lamb and other locally sourced ingredients. She said finding secondary income streams could help farmers to be more resilient in situations like doubt and flood.
Ms Aveyard hopes to bring the knowledge she gains through her scholarship back to the farming community around her local area and the red-meat industry as a whole.
"The Nuffield scholarship is all about the learning journey and then bringing that back and sharing it with your industry. Having started Outback lamb, I reckon I get a call every other week from other farmers who are really interested in doing something similar - they want to be more than farmers and create a value-add in their business," she said.
"Our customers are emerging and changing - there's a big focus on climate change and animal welfare, and a lot of those things are already being done but we're probably not sharing that story really well."
"In an industry where there's a lot of change, there are a lot of opportunities as well."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
