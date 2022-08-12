Daily Liberal

The Dubbo-Orana and Central West schools have lost dozens of teachers and thousands of lessons were suspended for lack of staff

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated August 12 2022 - 2:11am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teachers from public and private schools in Dubbo-Orana and Central West schools held a protest action at Dubbo on 30 June, 2022. Picture: Elizabeth Frias

Among the regional schools in NSW drastically losing their best teachers from early childhood to Year 12 are schools in Dubbo, Orange and Mudgee with dozens resigning in the last 18 months alone.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.