Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Health

'Deeply disappointing': Government ignored key recommendations, says Gilgandra paramedic

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 18 2022 - 10:38pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gilgandra ambulance station manager Scott Beaton (R) said the government's response to the inquiry is a "missed opportunity". Picture supplied

Paramedics in the Central West have called the government's response to the inquiry into Rural and Regional Health a missed opportunity to address some of the issues plaguing healthcare access in rural communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.