Dubbo has hosted some massive sporting events over the years but one that flies under the radar is when NSW Country played host to Zimbabwe at Victoria Park in 1996.
It would seem silly for Dubbo to host a match like this now but it was somewhat of a tradition in the later 1990s.
Playing on Boxing Day, the touring Zimbabwe side spent Christmas Day in Dubbo, as they tried to give some younger stars the chance to play in Australia.
One of those touring players was Andy Flower, a man who went on to become one of the best batsmen in the world, a feat made even more impressive by the fact he was in a struggling side.
While he may not have much recollection of the game, then NSW Country manager Stuart Webster said it wasn't uncommon for international teams to test themselves in Australia.
"Generally speaking NSW Country would play the touring sides," he said.
"I think they've changed the whole thing now, when I was playing Country would play the City team at the cricket ground (SCG) always.
"That was always the thing, NSW Second XI would be a city side full of those who were up-and-coming they thought would go on then there was Country."
Webster had an impressive career of his own prior to taking over as manager for the Country side after playing 23 first-class games for NSW with a top score of 112*.
Flower's innings of 114 was the standout for the visiting side who posted 5/277 from 50 overs when batting first during the game but he wasn't alone as his brother Grant made 91.
Speaking to the media at the time, Andy Flower was full of praise for Dubbo.
"We still have a good bit of cricket to play but the boys enjoyed their Christmas stay in Dubbo which was a more relaxed atmosphere which we have encountered on tour so far," he said.
NSW Country did their best to match with the tourists but ultimately lost regular wickets on their way to being bowled out for 195 with no batsman passing 50 in the run chase.
At the peak of his powers, Flower's century in Dubbo would be just another solid outing in an impressive career, one which spanned across 63 tests.
The former Zimbabwean wicket-keeper scored 4794 test runs at an average of 51.54.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
