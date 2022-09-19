Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our History

NSW Country took on Zimbabwe at Victoria Park in late 1996

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 19 2022 - 1:29am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW Country side who took on Zimbabwe at Victoria Park on Boxing Day in 1996. Picture by NSW Country Cricket

Dubbo has hosted some massive sporting events over the years but one that flies under the radar is when NSW Country played host to Zimbabwe at Victoria Park in 1996.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.