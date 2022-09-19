Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Jenny Munro is hoping the monument dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II receives an upgrade

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 19 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The monument dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II in Victoria Park. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A local woman is hoping more attention gets paid to The Queen's monument in Victoria Park after her passing on September 9 (AEST).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.