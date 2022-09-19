A local woman is hoping more attention gets paid to The Queen's monument in Victoria Park after her passing on September 9 (AEST).
Jenny Munro like many in Dubbo is a royalist and to show her respect for the late monarch's life, she decided to buy flowers to place at the bottom of a monument decided to Queen Elizabeth II in the heart of town.
But when she arrived, she saw a broken and ignored piece of architecture.
With pieces missing along the edges and a lack of care, the monument sits sadly in the park like many people around the world who woke up to the news on Friday.
"It makes you feel (like) we've lost our respect for our community and we should do something about it," Miss Munro said about the monument's current state.
"But I'm a resident in Dubbo who visits the cemetery and other places around town, all this television coverage maybe they need to go down there and have a look at our contribution to The Queen's death.
"It's just sad."
The Queen visited Dubbo twice during her reign, firstly in 1954 before once again making her presence felt in the Central West in 1992.
It was The Queen's second and final visit which sticks out for Ms Munro after her parents had the opportunity to meet the monarch.
"Mum and Dad had the opportunity to go out for lunch with The Queen," she said.
"When Mum first got the invite at the dinner table she said 'I wonder who I'm going to invite'.
"Dad being a real royalist said 'I was wondering if I could go with you'.
"We all laughed because we knew she would take him, we spent a lot of time getting Mum dolled up for that special occasion.
"It was just sad to see that monument there today."
Part of a family who supports the royals, Ms Munro said her parents were presented with the chance to meet The Queen thanks to their work in Dubbo.
"Mum was an elder of the local community and they both did a lot of work in the Police Boys club," he said.
"We had marching girl events, boxing and all sorts of things, we were always taught as Aboriginal kids to get out and have a life.
"So she taught us very well, we played many sports and were involved in many activities.
"But to see that monument there today has really broken my heart."
Dubbo Regional Council has been contacted for comment but is yet to reply at the time for publication.
