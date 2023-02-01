Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our Future
Breaking

The proposed Dubbo Sporting Hub has just recieved a further $23.3 million in funding

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated February 2 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Dubbo Sporting Hub will be developed almost five years after initially being announced after the state government confirmed more funding is set to be allocated to the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.