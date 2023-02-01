When Will Skinner decided to leave Dubbo and move to Sydney, his choice of cricket club couldn't have been easier.
The former Macquarie and Rugby seamer recently made his club debut for Manly Warringah Cricket Club, a place where his late-father Shane spent a lot of time before moving west.
A Macquarie Cricket Club legend, Shane sadly passed in 2012 after a three-year battle with illness at just age 40 but Will has carried on his legacy on the field.
After featuring for Rugby to start the 2022/23 RSL Whitney Cup season, Skinner moved to Sydney just after Christmas before debuting in fifth grade against Parramatta.
"It's been good so far," he said.
"My dad played for them when he was younger, he played for them straight out of school and made a few mates who are still there.
"They've helped me get around the club which has been nice. It's 100 per cent (special)."
NSW Premier Cricket has had three rounds since Christmas but unfortunately for the towering bowler, he hasn't had much of a chance to show his new club what he can do in games.
"I only ended up playing last weekend because we've been washed out every other week," he said.
"I should've played three games by now but the rain has helped out too much."
Manly boasts arguably one of the most talented rosters in Sydney with Joel and Oliver Davies, Jack and Mickey Edwards along with Stephen O'Keefe all regular first grade players.
While he is still a little while away from playing alongside some of the big-name first graders, Skinner said they have welcomed him with open arms.
"They are all usually at training like the Davies boys and Edwards brothers," he said
"They are always ready to help you which is nice, I've been doing a bit of work with Mickey (Edwards) when he has been at training.
"It's a big step up and is a bit different."
Manly currently sits fourth in the competition and are in with a big chance at taking out the title, something Skinner hopes they can do.
"For this season, because I'm still pretty new I just want to show them that I'm not here to stuff around," he said.
"I wouldn't mind winning a flag (premiership) with whatever team I'm with."
The former Western Zone colts representative isn't the only Dubbo product now playing in Sydney with Tom Coady playing for Eastern Suburbs in second grade.
Former South Dubbo Hornets star Henry Railz has been a first grade regular at Penrith Cricket Club since moving away from the area and has even won a top grade title.
Skinner and his Manly teammates will face Sydney Cricket Club in a two-day fixture which begins on Saturday.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
