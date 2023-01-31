There is a feeling of unfinished business for Dubbo Demons Women's coach Peter Martinoli, something which is the main reason he has returned for the 2023 season.
Martinoli and the Demons made it all the way to the AFL Central West Grand Final in 2022 but were ultimately beaten by the Bathurst Giants.
After showing a lot of positive signs during 2022, including wins against the Giants, Martinoli confessed he is looking to go one better this year.
"I got given the nod again so I guess we've got some unfinished business to come back and finish off," he said.
Across the season, the Demons Women's team especially started to debut junior players, giving them a chance to play against adults and some of the best players from around the region.
Two victories over the eventual premiers was easily the highlight for the Demons last season as well as Martinoli and Emily Warner receiving individual honours at the competition's awards night.
Having gone so close to winning the title, Martinoli admitted it took a bit of time before he decided to coach again but said it was a fair decision in the end.
"More or less (it was an easy decision), after a bit of a recharge it is easy to get excited again," he said.
"A grand final loss leaves you a bit flat."
READ ALSO:
The Demons have begun their pre-season training as a club at South Dubbo Oval but each team won't officially begin to train until February.
With other clubs around the competition already training, Martinoli isn't too worried about the late start and knows his squad will be firing when round one rolls around.
"We've probably started a little bit later than the rest of the competition but just with the heat around there is no point flogging everyone for an hour when it's 35 degrees," he said.
"You lose motivation pretty quick or you get people not wanting to come because bugger that.
"I don't blame them because I don't want to stand out in the sun either."
Ahead of their training sessions commencing, Martinoli wasn't exactly certain what his squad would look like but believes the core group of players will be sticking around.
"We've lost a couple of people who have moved away with either uni or work," he said.
"I think we are gaining back a couple from what I've heard, from what I know we haven't lost anyone just because they haven't decided to come back. It's all looking pretty good."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.