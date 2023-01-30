Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wellington junior Kotoni Staggs was forced to have shoulder surgery after the 2022 NRL season

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated January 31 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wellington junior Kotoni Staggs (centre) is confident he will be fully fit for round one of the NRL season. Picture by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Wellington junior Kotoni Staggs is adamant he will be ready to go for the Brisbane Broncos' opening match of the 2023 NRL season after another off-season surgery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.