Kelly Cup TOTW: Newtown clubmates go big as Narromine win again

There were plenty of runs scored all around the grounds on Saturday as the RSL Kelly Cup continued.
Two players made big centuries while one unlucky batter missed out by just six runs.
CYMS Green won again while clubmates CYMS White were victorious via forfeit as the Newtown Rhinos failed to field a side.
Macquarie Blue and White did battle in an entertaining clash which came down the wire.
With just four matches now remaining before finals, let's have a look at who were this weekend's standout performers.
He's featured on this list several times already this season and Singh produced another brilliant knock on Saturday against Newtown Strikers.
Singh hit a brutal 170 not out to lead the way for his side as they made a mammoth 2/277 at John McGrath 2.
The Kings' win moves them into fifth on the ladder, equal on points with CYMS Green and Macquarie Blue with just a handful of rounds remaining before finals begin.
Following Singh's lead, Bandala did everything he could to try to match his clubmate's knock.
Chasing 277, Bandala made 110 not out opening the batting as his side finished 3/230 from their 40 overs, a great score in another match over the weekend.
Bandala and Sudeep Sam Alex (56) piled on the pain early for the Strikers but the duo narrowly missed out on getting their side over the line.
The two men above man centuries and Hawker can consider himself very unlucky not to be the third player on this list to reach 100 on Saturday.
Taking on clubmate Macquarie Blue, Hawker was run out for 94 after dominating the bowlers in an innings which lasted 101 balls and consisted of 12 fours and a six.
Macquarie White managed to finish with 215 before their opposition got the win with just three overs remaining.
Roberts has led Macquarie Blue admirably all season long and one of his finest knocks came on Saturday.
Requiring 216 for victory, Roberts hit 53 from 62 balls to lead his side to yet another win, this time against Macquarie White.
The win for Roberts' side moves them into fourth and still gives them a chance of making the top two.
His side may have lost on Saturday but Haling can hold his head high after making a fighting half-century against Rugby.
Playing at Pavans Synthetic, Haling made a busy 53 before retiring to end his innings early. Unfortunately for Souths, no one else in the side really got going with the bat as they finished their innings 7/147, 20 runs short of their target.
Another man who is becoming a regular on this list but Richards keeps producing brilliant performances with bat and ball.
The all-rounder hit an aggressive 70 not out from 57 balls to help Rugby make 5/166 before taking four wickets with the ball to seal the win for his side.
Rugby has been one of the form sides after Christmas and now has four wins to their name as they make a late push to play finals cricket.
The first of three players from this match to make the team of the week, Burns top-scored for Narromine in their win over Newtown Tigers on Saturday.
Burns made a better-than-run-a-ball 56 at Lady Cutler South C as Narromine was bowled out for 174.
Newtown's batting struggled to really get going throughout their innings with a man later on this list taking four wickets.
He starred last week in a CYMS Green win and Larance continued his red-hot form on Saturday against RSL Colts.
Larance took 1/22 with the ball to help his side bowl out RSL Colts before hitting balls all over John McGrath 1.
Chasing 114, Larance hit 39 not out as CYMS Green passed the total inside 20 overs.
Like a few players mentioned above, Pettit was wonderful albeit, in a losing side.
The spinner took 4/22 from his eight overs to help restrict Narromine to 174 before Newtown was bowled out for 155 in reply.
Pettit hasn't been required to bowl too often this year for the Tigers but he has shown in the past that he has the ability to pick up wickets when needed.
He may have bowled a little bit later than usual but Chrystall chipped in when needed on Saturday.
The youngster took 3/13 to help clean up the RSL Colts tail in CYMS Green's win at John McGrath 1.
The win for CYMS Green has them sitting third on the ladder behind only CYMS White and Macquarie White respectively.
After Burns starred with the bat, Goodman did the damage with the ball.
Goodman took 4/43 in Narromine's close win over Newtown Tigers on Saturday.
Narromine will take on RSL Colts at Dundas Park in their next match.
