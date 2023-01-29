Pinnington Cup TOTW: Bowlers dominate as two-day cricket returns

Two-day cricket returned for RSL Pinnington Cup players on Saturday for the first time in more than two seasons and it produced some exciting play.
Bowlers dominated the weekend's action with several players taking five-wicket hauls. Batters struggled for the most part and only South Dubbo along with Rugby managed to bat the full 65 overs.
Let's take a look at who starred on Saturday.
The South Dubbo wicket-keeper's return to cricket this season has flown under the radar at times but Davenport stood up for the Hornets against Narromine on day one of their clash.
Batting at number three, Davenport hit a classy 64 from 72 balls and put together a strong partnership with the young man below him on this list.
Davenport's knock was a big reason the Hornets finished the 9/225 at Lady Cutler 3 and sets up an exciting chase for Narromine next weekend.
While most players around the competition struggled with the return of two-day cricket, Haridharan thrived.
Also playing against Narromine, Haridharan made 49 from 138 balls in a patient innings which allowed Davenport to play aggressively as the pair put together a 105-run partnership.
Haridharan's innings came to an end after he was stumped by Henry Buttsworth but the opener more than did his job against quality opposition.
One of three players to pass 50 on Saturday, Maxwell also enjoyed the chance to open the batting for his side on the weekend.
Playing against Newtown Demons, Maxwell made 59 from 69 balls in an innings which included seven fours to help Rugby get off to a strong start.
Maxwell and Cameron Herd combined for a 70-run opening stand before they were both removed by Raihan Kabir.
Ridge's innings showed a lot of patience for a youngster and made him an easy choice for this week's team.
The teenager finished the innings 50 not out from 128 balls as Rugby managed to make 6/184 from 65 overs.
A promising leg-spinner as well, Ridge could still have a big role to play next weekend with the ball when it becomes the Demons' turn to bat.
The first of many bowlers on this list, Buttsworth led from the front for Narromine on Saturday.
With his side struggling to take wickets, Buttsworth brought himself on to bowl and ripped through the South Dubbo lineup, taking a five-wicket haul in the process.
The Narromine skipper managed to get through 21 overs to finish with figures of 6/65 and removed both Davenport and Haridharan.
READ ALSO:
Another captain who tried his hardest to get his team in a position to win.
After they were bowled out for 130 earlier in the day, RSL Colts Red turned to Smith with the ball and the off-spinner replied in perfect fashion.
From his 12 overs, Smith took 6/55 to break the game open as Newtown United finished the day 7/138, setting up an exciting finish next weekend.
Another spinner to feature in this week's team, Sharma enjoyed the opportunity to bowl against RSL Colts Red.
The young leg-spinner took 4/37 with the ball to help United bowl out their opposition for 130 before they went on to take first innings points in a win.
When the match resumes on Saturday, Sharma and his teammates will start with a seven-run lead.
Marchant was one of the youngest players in the weekend's craziest match but managed to make his mark on the fixture.
Taking on CYMS, Marchant took 4/11 from 6.4 overs to help Macquarie bowl out the Cougars for 84 in just 30 overs.
In reply, Macquarie was bowled out for 87 thanks to the man below before CYMS were required to bat once again.
Cusack gave CYMS every chance of winning the match on Saturday after toiling away with the ball.
Defending just 84, Cusack took early wickets to have Macquarie in danger at 8/49 before they eventually narrowly passed the total to secure a first innings lead.
Cusack's 4/25 led the way for the Cougars who finished the day 1/12, setting up an interesting day two next week at Lady Cutler 1.
Gill's afternoon may have started off poorly but things got a lot better as the day went on for the RSL Colts White seamer.
After being dismissed for a golden duck, Gill fired with the ball in hand to take 4/14 from 11 overs to put competition heavyweights Newtown Ducks on the back foot.
With the Ducks 8/69, the thrilling clash will resume next weekend with all results still on the table in a match which could also have a big impact on the finals.
We've saved the best performance of the weekend for last.
Gardiner picked up the best figures of the weekend against a tough RSL Colts White side.
The Ducks all-rounder took 7/17 from 10 overs as his side bowled out their opposition for 107.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
