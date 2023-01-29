Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dubbo junior Matt Burton named co-captain of Canterbury Bulldogs

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated January 29 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo junior Matt Burton has been named as a co-captain of the Bulldogs for the 2023 NRL season. Picture by Ashley Feder/Getty Images

Matt Burton will be able to rely on a familiar face for guidance this year after being announced as co-captain of the Canterbury Bulldogs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.