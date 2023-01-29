Matt Burton will be able to rely on a familiar face for guidance this year after being announced as co-captain of the Canterbury Bulldogs.
Burton's rapid rise in the NRL continued on Friday when it was confirmed the Dubbo junior would share on-field captaincy duties this year with new recruit Reed Mahoney.
Burton hasn't held a leadership position in the NRL previously but gained a huge amount of experience in a memorable 2022 season which included State of Origin and Australian selection.
The co-captaincy announcement comes just weeks after Burton signed a new deal with the Bulldogs through to the end of the 2027 season.
"I never thought I would have got the opportunity to captain the side and it's obviously a really big honour," a surprised Burton said.
"I am really looking forward to it and it's great that I'll have Reed there beside me. It's new to both of us so it's going to be a big challenge, but we're both really looking forward to leading the side."
New leadership was needed at the Bulldogs following the retirement of club great and Gulgong junior Josh Jackson at the end of last season.
The Dubbo connection to the Bulldogs doesn't stop with Burton as Andrew Ryan, another St John's junior and former captain at Belmore, will provide guidance on leadership and culture at the club this year.
Ryan will work directly with a revamped leadership group named by new Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo.
While former Penrith premiership winner Burton and Mahoney will be in charge on the field, Bulldogs stalwart Ray Faitala-Mariner has been named the new club captain and has been tasked with setting the culture alongside teammates Josh Addo-Carr, Viliame Kikau and Max King.
"The new structure of leadership came mostly from the staff but as far as the leadership group goes, it was all player voted as well," Ryan said.
"These are players that all lead in their own way naturally. It was a no-brainer to have someone like Ray as the club captain with his experience and presence around the club, just being the person that he is.
"And now these two guys,'Burto' and Reed in their game day roles, they've just been leaders in their own way at training and are both equally in their own right, the right people for the job."
Dubbo product Ryan has taken on the role at the Bulldogs alongside his job as head coach of Souths in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.
It's been almost two decades since Ryan led the Bulldogs to an NRL premiership in 2004, with the former Country, NSW and Australian representative taking up a cultural leadership role for Ciraldo.
He's been coach of Souths since 2019 but took the 2021 season off to work with the Newcastle Knights and has a contract to remain in the coach's role until at least 2026.
