Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Penrith Panthers plan to tap into Western's women's ranks to build for the future

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 24 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western products Charlotte Gray, Taylor Keppie, Kirby Maslin, Marley Cardwell, Georgia Cole and Christine Sims have all made Penrith's final Tarsha Gale squad. Picture supplied

The path taken by Isaah Yeo, Matt Burton and so many of the western area's top talents to the Penrith Panthers is already one that has resulted in huge success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.