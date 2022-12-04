A grand final defeat can't stop Goannas coach Peta Powyer from being excited about the future of the club after five under 18s players feature in Saturday's decider.
Taking on the Panorama Platypi, the Goannas were outplayed and lost 20-10 but there are still a lot of positive signs which suggest the latter might not be far away from a title.
Breighel Thuell, Georgie Coote, Georgie Cole, Kirby Maslin and Meg Webster all spent time on the field during the Western Women's Rugby League final, with three of the under 18s starting.
Under 18s stepping up into opens was a feature of the Goannas' season and Powyer said the players were all impressive against an experienced Platypi outfit with Maslin scoring the opening try of the match.
"We had five under 18 girls pulling on the boots for us," she said.
"Breighel (Thuell) started at fullback, Georgie Coote played on the wing and Kirby Maslin started at centre while Georgie Cole and Meg Webster started off the bench.
"Georgie Coote played most of the game but came off in the last few minutes because she had a bit of a hip injury, she's actually got training with South Sydney for Tarsha Gale Cup."
The five players from Saturday have all spent time in opens throughout the season as had Makaah Darcy who recently relocated to Sydney and will link up with Paramatta Eels and their Tarsha Gale Cup squad.
With Coote also heading to Sydney over the summer, Powyer opted not to risk the outside back late in the match and also had a lot of praise for a pair of young forwards.
"I told her 'the game is gone, we aren't going to risk your future', Meg Webster and Georgie Cole (were great)," she said.
"Panorama has massive forwards and those two more than held their own, which was good to see.
"That was one thing the senior girls like myself, Bec (Smyth) and the Townsend sisters really try to enforce on the younger girls out of the game."
The Goannas under 18s were knocked out of the competition in the semi-finals but Powyer believes the players who will step up to opens next year will have success in the future.
"They should hold their heads high because realistically, five girls playing up from our under 18s and four of them have played most of the year in opens," she said.
"There aren't too many clubs who have done that this year, to have them hold their own against much bigger girls while playing two games a weekend, they should be so proud.
"I know it is going to set up the Goannas for future success over the next few seasons, I know we will miss Breighel next year but I'm hoping we can retain the Forbes girls."
