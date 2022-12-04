Daily Liberal
Jim Auld has stepped away from his volunteer jobs with Dubbo Football after 24 years with the organisation

Updated December 4 2022 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
Auld calls time on his long and illustrious volunteering career

Jim Auld has been involved in Dubbo Football for more than two decades but now has decided to step away from his volunteering role on the board.

