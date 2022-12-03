It wasn't the grand final performance Goannas coach Peta Powyer was hoping for but there is no doubt she is extremely proud of her side.
Hosting the Western Women's Rugby League final at Wellington's Kennard Park, the Goannas were outplayed by Panorama Platypi with the latter winning 20-10 in a physical contest.
After opening the scoring through Kirby Maslin, the Platypi scored the next 20 points before Demi Wilson crossed over late.
On a hot summer's day, Powyer admitted she feels a few girls from both sides will be relieved the season is over.
"We knew it would be tough, Panorama have really come into its own over the last few seasons and we knew were in for a tough one," she said.
"After being bashed up by Castlereagh for two weeks in a row we had a few girls who were carrying some niggling injuries just from contact.
"I'm not going to lie the time of the year (isn't great), I looked out on the field and some of those Panorama girls didn't even celebrate after the hooter went.
"They looked like thank god it's over, it's a long season. A few girls I spoke to after the game were saying 'thank god it's over'."
The win for the Platypi gives them two titles in a single year after winning earlier in 2022 and establishes them as arguably the best club in the competition.
Now football is finished for another year, Powyer believes the workload some of her players had this year is something they hope doesn't happen again.
"Especially when you look at some many of us who play winter sport, we had two weeks after the rugby union final before this competition began," she said.
"I know for us we trained both of those weekends as well so for a lot of girls there has only been a couple of weeks this year where they have had time to rest their bodies."
Having finished the season as minor premiers, Powyer's group had plenty of positives throughout the season including giving several under 18s players the chance to play opens.
With as many as five under 18s playing on Saturday, the Goannas coach believes there are a lot of positive signs for the future.
"We started off the year with 24 registered players, we had a few girls who had to pull out because of injuries they sustained at the end of their winter season," she said.
"We played three or four games with only 13 players this season, to do that in a short comp in such a physical competition and to be competitive was all those games (was great).
"I know we had the blow out to Castlereagh but we stuck into them for 60 minutes then faded away late. We beat Woodbridge with 13, it has been a great season."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
