Matt Goodwin proved his commitment to the West Wyalong Knockout when he traveled all the way from his home town to attend the Group 11 annual general meeting late last month.
Goodwin, a great of West Wyalong footy, only spoke for roughly 10 minutes but he considered it worth it as he is determined to have strong representation from bush footy clubs in this year'z 50th anniversary of the famed knockout.
Increased prizemoney will complement the return of the pre-season knockout after two years of COVID-19 cancellations.
West Wyalong Rugby League Club has increased the prize pool to $30,000 with the winner to walk away with $20,000.
Eight clubs had signed up last week, including Dubbo CYMS.
CYMS' commitment to the competition comes after fellow Group 11 clubs the Macquarie Raiders and Forbes Magpies have taken part in the knockout in previous years.
After Goodwin's presentation at the AGM, all Group 11 clubs were given information packs and registration forms.
West Wyalong president Louise Preston hopes the extra prizemoney can help attract a full field of 16 teams for the anniversary edition.
"Hopefully no restrictions come upon us this year. That was our problem last year, there were too many restrictions and we had to call it that week. Then when it came around, just about all of the restrictions were lifted," Preston said.
"The money's pretty big this year.
"I think it's usually only about $10,000 (for first) but because it's the 50th, we went out and found a few sponsors and have been able to increase it, which is even better. It's only a one-off thing."
Along with Dubbo CYMS, the other clubs locked in early were hosts West Wyalong, fellow Group 20 clubs Leeton and Tullibigeal Lake Cargelligo United, along with Gungahlin Bulls, Woden Valley, and Shellharbour.
Illawarra Rugby League club Corrimal Cougars have also paid up but are being kept on standby due to the organisers' desire to keep it to bush clubs.
"As soon as we had a flyer go up on Facebook, we had a lot of enquiries from the coastline, around Wollongong and Newcastle," Preston said.
"But we're giving preference to the country areas first. Keep the competition a bit more even."
Among those expressing interest is a ProTen Cup representative team.
The Proten Cup is a rejuvenated version of the Group 17 competition, consisting of teams such as Hillston, Narrandera, Ivanhoe, Barellan and Rankins Springs.
Winner of the past two knockouts, Goulburn Workers, have also expressed interest.
The knockout will be held on Friday and Saturday, February 24-25.
While the winners walk away with $20,000, the knockout is also offering $6000 for runner up, $1000 for the semi-final losers and $500 for clubs that exit in the quarter-final stage.
