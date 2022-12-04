A four-wicket haul from CYMS Cougars captain Ben Knaggs has helped the defending premiers break their two-match RSL Whitney Cup losing streak on Saturday.
Knaggs' Cougars were too good for Macquarie in an entertaining clash which was decided in the final overs at No.3 Oval but CYMS' depth shined.
Macquarie started patiently but eventually was bowled out for 142 thanks to Knaggs while Bailey Edmunds (3/25) and Matt Purse (2/20) were also strong with the ball before CYMS chased down the runs in 37 overs.
Following the win, the CYMS skipper thought the Cougars set up the win inside the first 10 overs with their bowling.
"It was a good win and beat Macquarie, it was another tough win," he said.
"We bowled extremely well to keep them to 142 on a pitch that wasn't really giving the bowlers too much.
"To keep them to that and then chase it down, it was a bit of sketchy chase but good teams always find a way to win."
Lachlan and Ben Strachan were impressive with the bat in hand, putting together a 40-run partnership during the middle overs.
Lachlan fell just short of a half-century being removed by Purse for 47 while his older brother Ben was caught behind late in the innings on 40.
With the bat, CYMS got off to a less-than-ideal start, losing 3/32 before Tom Barber and Jake Settree combined.
The pair put on a 49-run partnership which helped the Cougars get back into the match before Barber was bowled for 31.
READ ALSO:
Settree went about his work however making it to 40 before he was caught and bowled by Lyle Robertson.
With the score on 7/103, CYMS looked in trouble before Dylan Fairall (29 not out) and Connor Watts (nine not out) guided the Cougars home.
Not one to talk too much about himself, Knaggs believes the whole bowling unit was impressive on Saturday, not just him.
"I guess so, I thought I probably didn't start really well but it just seems that I'm bowling nice," he said.
"That comes down to the blokes at the other end, I think we are all bowling well as a unit.
"I thought everyone stepped from Matt Purse to Harry Bayliss to Tom Barber and 'Buzz' (Edmunds).
"I think we really stepped as a unit and it showed because at the end of the day we rolled them 142."
Settree's knock of 40 was the second time the left-hander has impressed in the last two weeks and Knaggs is confident more runs could be on the cards for the former.
"We probably didn't get off to the best of starts but to see Jake come out and hit 40 will do wonders for his confidence," he said.
"He's a great player, the more confidence he gets hopefully will mean more runs come his way."
Meanwhile, South Dubbo scored their second win in as many weeks after defeating Newtown at No.1 Oval.
Hugh Ridley and Ram Haridharan starred with the bat for Souths as they successfully chased down 214 with two overs to spare.
Ridley made a stunning 78 while Haridharan chipped in with 68 before Hugh Sienkiewicz (30 not out) guided his side home.
Mat Skinner was impressive in a losing side taking 3/45 including a hat-trick while also making 74.
Dan French's strong season continued with the keeper making 67 but it wasn't enough in the end for Newtown.
RSL Colts bounced back from their shock loss to Souths last weekend to beat Rugby by eight wickets at No.2 Oval.
No batter for Rugby made over 25 as RSL bowled them out for 118 before Chris Morton made light work of the chase.
Morton made 52 off just 39 balls as RSL chased down the runs inside 20 overs to go to the top of the ladder.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.