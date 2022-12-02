Daily Liberal
Koby Jennings rode Miss Capella to her first career win at Mudgee on Friday

Koby Jennings, previously pictured at Bathurst, rode an early winner on Mudgee Cup Day. Picture by Phil Blatch

A maiden win for Miss Capella has kicked off Mudgee Cup Day in style as Jarrod Austin took the honours in the opening race on Friday.

