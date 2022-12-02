A maiden win for Miss Capella has kicked off Mudgee Cup Day in style as Jarrod Austin took the honours in the opening race on Friday.
With Koby Jennings in the saddle, Miss Capella proved to be a class above the rest in the Whitsundays Maiden Showcase Plate (1500m).
A length-and-a-half was the winning margin in the end and Jennings told Sky Thoroughbred Central he was impressed with the mare's run.
"Going through the form you'd really like to think that today was going to be her day and she proved it," he said.
Austin was not present at Mudgee on Friday but a stable representative said the training staff were over the moon with how Miss Capella had been working.
"We are very proud of her, she's been doing exceptionally well at home and we are just happy for her to get a win finally," she said.
"She ran a close second last start so it's been good to see her finally knuckle down and get the win."
The mare showed wonderful speed out of the gates to lead the field alongside Yazh ($61) through the opening stage of the race before the latter kicked away with 1100m left.
But the field became compressed as the race went on with Passionate Rebel ($2.60) beginning to push forward as did Miss Capella ($2.15).
Austin's mare and Jennings picked their gap to perfection along the rail as Passionate Rebel tried to move around the outside.
The pair were neck and neck towards the line but Miss Capella just kicked away late to take the win by little more than a length.
Robert Quinn's Passionate Rebel ran third ahead of Camp Cove which is trained by Dubbo's Connie Greig.
After having run seven races in the past, Jennings thought Friday would be the day the mare would break her drought.
"The plan was to be closer, circumstances last start didn't allow that for her," he said.
"We nearly accidentally got left in front which wasn't the plan but thankfully something went and took it up.
"She served it up to the leader pretty soon as well and she was travelling as the better horse in the run."
During her short career, Miss Capella had generally raced over distances between 800m to 1300m with Friday's race being her longest so far.
Even after being stretched further then, she had been before, Jennings believes the mare didn't worry too much.
"She handled it just fine, we were left in front a long way from the line and it wasn't until that last little rise when she found the winning post as well as a few marquees," he said.
Meanwhile, Richard and Will Freedman's Jumeriah Beach took out the Hamilton Island Class 1 Showcase Handicap (1400m).
Ridden by Aaron Bullock, Jumierah Beach ($1.55) was victorious by just under a length ahead of Shubick ($13) and Blue Guitar ($5).
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
