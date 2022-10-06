Daily Liberal
Makaah Darcy has been selected in the Parramatta Tarsha Gale Cup squad

October 6 2022
Makaah Darcy will line up for the Goannas in the under 18s and opens this weekend at Apex Oval. Picture by Belinda Soole

Makaah Darcy is just one rising star who is a product of the Goannas system and she is hoping to end her time in Dubbo on a high.

