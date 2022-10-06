Makaah Darcy is just one rising star who is a product of the Goannas system and she is hoping to end her time in Dubbo on a high.
Darcy will line up for the Goannas this weekend in the Western Women's Rugby League for both the under-18s and the opens division against the Vipers at Apex Oval.
Coming off a strong win in both Darcy's grades in round one, the Goannas will be looking to continue their good form.
"We have a pretty good side and I'm pretty confident in the girls," she said.
"We have progressed so much over the last few years since the Goannas started.
"The girls have a lot of ability so I'm pretty confident but the Vipers are a good team, especially in opens."
A hardworking forward, Darcy also has eyes focused on what life looks like after the season, with a move to Sydney for university on the cards while she was also selected in the Parramatta Tarsha Gale Cup squad for next year.
"At the start of the year I was travelling to Sydney while doing Year 12 to trail for teams there," she said.
"I had Parra trials last month and it was great, they were so professional.
"It was a hard competition and all the girls were so good, I was lucky enough to make the squad.
"I'll move up there after I finish my HSC to start training with them."
Playing 18s at lock, Darcy will start at prop in the opens match and it is a division she admitted she almost prefers competing in.
"I love it because I play my role and have a lot of supportive girls around who have a lot of experience," she said.
"I learn so much from them, they are so structured and I know exactly what I have to do.
"Especially with people like Bec Smyth who is very experienced with both union and league.
"I've learned a lot from her so it is great to play with the open girls."
This year's team is a wonderful mix of youth and experience for the Goannas with several players in their late teens or early 20s in the side along with veteran like Bec Smyth.
When the Goannas started, Darcy was one of their first junior players and now she can barely believe how far the club has come to now have teams in five different divisions.
"My little sister plays now, I started in the first year and it was 9-a-side," she said.
"There were only under 15s and opens, we didn't really have subs.
"It was just not really a comp, now we've got kids from under 12s through to opens.
"I was at the under 12s training the other day and helping them out which was so good to see.
"They have so much ability and I can't wait to see them progress through to the pathways in Sydney as well."
All five Goannas teams will be in action on Sunday kicking off with the under 12s at 9:30am leading up to the opens game at 2pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
