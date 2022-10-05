CYMS Cougars may have lost a superstar trio in the off-season but there is no denying they will still be a tough team in the upcoming RSL Whitney Cup.
Led once again by Ben Knaggs, the Cougars will be without Ben Patterson (Newcastle), Tom Coady (Sydney) and Brock Larance (Perth) this season as they look to defend their RSL Whitney Cup crown.
The Cougars returned to the top of the competition last year after defeating RSL Colts in the competition's grand final and Knaggs is confident the squad are looking forward to getting back on the field together when they take on Newtown in round one.
"I think this year's preparation has been pretty good, a lot of us have played off-season sport but now everyone is keen," he said.
"We are getting around each other before the season which is good, we are looking well prepared for another big season."
After several seasons of rebuilding, the Cougars have made the last two grand finals and are now established as one of the competition heavyweights, something Knaggs knows isn't going to their heads.
READ ALSO:
"Once you sort of win a couple of premierships you do become the hunted," he said.
"But we still have to work hard, I think RSL Colts are definitely still one of the teams to beat.
"It's a nice feeling to still have a few of the boys around, I know we lost Ben Patterson, Tom Coady and Brock (Larance).
"Everyone is still hungry and wants another premiership so we are still working hard."
Without three of their stars from the 2021/22 season, Knaggs, Bailey Edmunds and Thomas Nelson will all have big roles to play this season.
However, the addition of towering quick Matt Purse has Knaggs excited about what his side can do with the ball.
"I think our bowling attack with Purse in it will be one of the better bowling attacks in the comp," he said.
"It's a massive bonus having him come across, he is a great bowler and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do."
All clubs around Dubbo have struggled to get regular training sessions in due to the rain but Knaggs hopes he can see big seasons from two players in particular.
"I think definitely Purse coming from Newtown, I hope he has a big year, especially with two-day cricket," he said.
"I can see him bowling a lot of overs, Fletcher Hyde as well.
"He had a little sniff of first-grade cricket last year and won a premiership so I think that will only help him."
"Everyone is fighting for a title but I would love to see us make the grand final again this year," he said.
"We definitely still have the team for it and I think we can be in the hunt for another premiership."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.