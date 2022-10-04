Dubbo sisters Nicole Begg and Ashleigh Sykes have combined to create another memorable moment on the football pitch.
On Saturday, former Matilda Sykes scored twice to help the Begg-coached Canberra Olympic score a commanding 4-1 win over Belconnen in the NPL Women's first-grade grand final.
Sykes was a standout in the season decider, shelving any retirement conversation until the off-season.
"I think I'll make the decision when the season comes around next time," Sykes post-game.
Twin sister Begg agreed, and said with the quality of goals Sykes scored she "could go for a few more years."
Sykes ranked Olympic's triumph high among her many career highlights that included playing at a World Cup.
"This is pretty special because it's something we've built over a few years," the Canberra United legend said.
"We have committee members crying, which is really sweet. This means a lot to the club."
Olympic were a class above Scott Conlon's young Belconnen squad throughout the decider.
"There's been some lean years, so it's good to see the 17s, the reserves and first grade all walk away with a grand final trophy," Begg said of the club's success this season.
"There's a few girls who've been here for a few years, and it's a really good reward for them."
The early stages saw both sides playing well-organised and patient football. Reilly Yuen made her presence known down the left wing for Belconnen and looked most likely to nab an early lead for the underdogs.
But it was Olympic who made the most of their opportunity inside the Blue Devils' half.
A curling corner by Vanessa Ryan put Belconnen goalkeeper Jayla Murphy in a tough position, and in the pack of bodies Talia Backhouse headed in an own-goal.
Within two minutes Olympic extended their lead, with a through-ball by Olivia Gurney feeding Sykes for her 14th goal of the season.
As soon as the goals began to flow, the heavens opened up too, with an incredible downpour of rain through idyllic sunshine making for slippery conditions to end the first half.
Olympic came out firing in the second half with a stunning strike by Gurney from just inside the box rattling the top of the net.
Sykes got her double in the 80th minute after slipping behind the Belconnen defence once again, and though United's Tatum Mazis hit back a minute later to finally get them on the board, Olympic had done more than enough to seal victory.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
