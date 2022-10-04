The Wrigley name is synonymous with karting in Dubbo and on the weekend it was 11-year-old Jedd putting his name up in lights at the NSW State Sprint Titles.
Wrigley was one of a number of Dubbo Kart Club members who was in action during a massive three days of action at the Lincoln County Raceway at Brocklehurst.
Wrigley finished second in the Rookies class, just one agonising point off first, but still showcased the kind of exciting talent which has him currently racing on the national tour.
READ ALSO:
As is the case with racing, there was some bumps and spills on the weekend which impacted Wrigley throughout the numerous races but he still did the home club proud.
"I've been learning just to patient and not to try and do everything quick. And just be consistent with times," the young gun said of his weekend.
"It's been tough. There's a lot of hard races out there so you just need to keep your mind on what you need to be doing and keep controlling the kart."
Wrigley, driving for the Top Gun team, said the thrill of scoring a win and racing at high speeds was what he loves most about his time on the track.
But there's also plenty of highlights off it, with the camaraderie between drivers in a hugely popular Rookies class one of the biggest positives.
As someone who races most weekends and competes around the country, that mateship is one of the highlights while the Wrigley family also savours their time together when travelling.
Youngster Jedd paid tribute to his family, who have spent plenty of time at the track after older brother Luke was also a leading driver in the past.
Jedd's father, Bert, has been a mainstay of karting in Dubbo and first got into the sport in 1988.
He was trackside all weekend working as his son's mechanic and while Jedd joked he was a good mechanic "sometimes" he added he was grateful for the family support.
Despite all the travel around the country, the young Wrigley said his home track was one of his favourites and he wasn't singing the only one singing the praises of the Lincoln County Raceway on the weekend.
Campbelltown driver Josh Hunter finished as champion of the Junior Heavy class and he and his father, Paul, said the track outside of Dubbo was their favourite and they would make the five-hour trip west most weeks if they could.
Drivers like Hunter, Wrigley, and Rookies winner Joel Lammers are among the rising stars worth watching on the karting circuit.
It wasn't too long ago Tyler Everingham was driving around the Lincoln Country Raceway track and he's currently preparing to race in the Bathurst 1000 this weekend after making his way up through the ranks.
"I started when I was 10-years-old, it's all happened pretty quick, you've got to stand back sometimes and look at it," Everingham said recently while preparing for the Great Race.
"I started in karts when I was 10 and jumped into a race cars when I was 15."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.