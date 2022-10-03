Anything less than finals this season for Newtown will be a failure captain Mitch Russo believes.
Russo will once again lead the Tigers in the upcoming RSL Whitney Cup season as the side aims to return to the finals after narrowly missing out in 2021/22.
Newtown was one of the more consistent sides last season but missed out on the third and final spot in the top three by a single point to Macquarie.
But now, Russo knows the Tigers have the squad to improve once again beginning on Saturday against CYMS.
"Anything less than finals is a failure this season," he said.
"We built into the season last year and missed out by a bonus point so hopefully we can go one better this year to make finals."
With a full season as captain now under his belt, Russo admitted the lead-up to Saturday's first match has flown.
"It's been an unusual preparation, just seems like the season has snuck up on us," he said.
"The boys have been ripping in at training and we are keen to get out there to give the competition a shake."
Being one of the younger members of the Tigers' team, Russo believes he can provide a good bridge between the senior players and the incoming talents this season.
"I'm always trying to change or improve the culture a little bit," he said.
"I feel like we started to do that last year by getting a heap of boys to training and I'm looking forward to leading boys onto the park."
With Matt Purse departing for CYMS, Russo will have the ever-reliable Mat and Steve Skinner to turn to this season with the duo expecting to help ease the load on their young captain.
"In our team, we've got a good mix between talent and experience," he said.
"Having Mat, Steve, 'Frenchy' (Dan French) and Dan Holland who is coming back this year around make it easy.
"It's good to have those guys to lean on and help, they did a great job last year."
While the bulk of the squad will look familiar, the Tigers' skipper hinted there will be a few new players to look out for this season but he wasn't giving too much away just yet.
"We've got a couple of new guys who came to town and were looking for a club," he said.
"They've chosen us fortunately and from what I've seen they look quite good so they will get a crack this week."
Newtown as a club will be boosted by the return of Charlie Kempston, the former premiership-winning Tiger returning to the black and gold for the 2022/23 season.
While Kempston could feature in the MoneyQuest Megahit competition, it is understood he will play the majority of his cricket in the Newtown Ducks Pinnington Cup side alongside his two brothers and father.
Newtown's RSL Whitney Cup season will begin on Saturday when they face CYMS Cougars at No.1 Oval.
