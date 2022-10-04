Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Coonamble Jockey Club will host the final Big Dance qualifier

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 5 2022 - 12:34am, first published October 4 2022 - 10:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clint Lundholm will have Notabadidea contest the Coonamble Cup on Sunday. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Sunday's meeting at Coonamble Jockey Club might be the final opportunity to qualify for The Big Dance for a handful of Western trainers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.