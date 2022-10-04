Sunday's meeting at Coonamble Jockey Club might be the final opportunity to qualify for The Big Dance for a handful of Western trainers.
The showcase meeting at Coonamble will headline a massive nine-race program, which is expected to be affected by the rainfall across the state.
Acting as the feature race of the day, the Coonamble Cup will be the final chance for trainers to qualify for The Big Dance and several trainers from around Dubbo have nominated horses.
In-form trainer Brett Robb has put forward A Magic Zariz to run in the $75,000 race but he will face some stiff competition in the likes of Casino Mondial trained by Wyong's Kristen Buchanan.
Clint Lundholm's Notabadidea will contest another cup on Sunday after already running in the Dubbo and Bathurst Cups respectively.
READ ALSO:
Mick Mulholland could have two runners make the final field after nominating Universal Thief and Lord of the Turf.
Universal Thief is coming off a strong run last start at Dubbo at the end of September.
The Long Run will continue its battle with A Magic Zariz after trainer Peter Stanley nominated the mare.
The duo recently ran alongside each other in the Black Nugget Cup with A Magic Zariz winning on that occasion.
Well known trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Damien Lane, Chris Waller and James Cummings have all also nominated horses for the Coonamble Cup with the final fields to be released later in the week.
With heavy rain hitting the region during the days leading up to the meeting there is a chance Sunday's racing could be postponed or moved.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.