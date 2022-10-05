Dubbo's Jono Davis has picked arguably of one his biggest wins over the weekend after taking out the Champion of Champions Bowls title over the weekend.
Representing Dubbo and NSW, Davis won the men's event at Broadbeach Bowls Club by a single shot while fellow state representative Karen Murphy won the women's event.
Bowls legend Sam Clough OAM is one person who has witnessed Davis' rise through the junior ranks as somewhat of a prodigy and he couldn't be prouder of his latest achievement.
"He had a bit of a spell and didn't play bowls for a while," he said.
"He's come back into and won.
"I was chairman of state selectors for five years and also have been an Australian selector, I've seen a few good bowlers but this bloke is one of the best I've seen."
Having raced out to an early lead in the seven-match round-robin series, Davis was tied with Tasmania's Mark on points but was ahead on percentage ahead of the final match.
Davis' 21-14 win was enough to clinch the title and secure his spot as one of the best bowlers in Australia.
Clough's relationship with Davis goes back a long way and the former administrator was confident he had seen a star from the moment he laid eyes on the Dubbo native.
"I met him on his 12th birthday and that particular day he won the Australian under 18 and junior singles," he said.
"He was playing against kids who are 17, it was a big start."
Playing against older bowlers for the majority of his life, Davis is someone Clough had nothing but praise for and the latter revealed just what makes the 21-year-old so good.
At just 21 years old, Davis is no stranger to tasting success on the biggest level of bowls having represented Australia more than 30 times and NSW on 12 occasions.
Last weekend was the second time the Dubbo bowler had competed at the Champion of Champions having also done so in 2017, where he finished second as a 17-year-old.
"I doubt I've ever seen him play the wrong shot," he said.
"Even when he was little he had the capacity to play the right shot, a lot of bowlers can't read ahead and play the poor percentage shots.
"This bloke is always in control, he knows exactly what he wants to do and he gets his bowl away well.
"He has a terrific delivery, I think he is a long way ahead of his years in terms of bowls intelligence."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
