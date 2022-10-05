Avid cricket fans will get a unique chance to experience the excitement around the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup this weekend.
A regional roadshow will visit Dubbo on Sunday at John McGrath Oval ahead of Australia's opening match against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
Far West Manager for Cricket NSW Matt Ellis believes the regional roadshow will be a big chance for fans to get a taste of what the competition will bring to the state.
"It's a huge event, to have a tournament of the nature of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on our doorstep," he said.
"I know ticket sales have been really strong and I've been speaking to people that are going to make the trip to Sydney for some games.
"For Australia to be hosting is a fantastic thing on the back of when we hosted the Women's World Cup a few years ago before lockdown."
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders is hoping people take the most of the upcoming opportunity.
"The heartland of cricket in New South Wales is Regional NSW," he said.
"This Roadshow brings the excitement of the biggest global sporting event in Australia in 2022 to our region.
"Featuring a range of interactive activities and displays, including a virtual reality experience of hitting a six at the SCG, attendees will also have the chance to win several ICC Men's T20 World Cup prizes."
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens is confident the roadshow will help repay the work regional NSW does in developing some of the state's best cricketers.
"The Regional Roadshow has hit the sweet spot by providing entertainment and inspiration for bush cricket fans across NSW ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia," he said.
"Despite having a smaller population than Sydney, regional NSW accounts for around half of the state's registered players, more than 250 adolescent cricketers in the Cricket NSW pathway system and produces over 50 per cent of NSW's contracted professional cricketers."
