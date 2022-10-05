Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dubbo will host a regional roadshow this weekend to help launch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
October 5 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cricket fans like Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders will have a chance to experience all the hype around the ICC Men's T20 World Cup when a roadshow visits the city. Picture supplied

Avid cricket fans will get a unique chance to experience the excitement around the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.