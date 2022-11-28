A narrow two-point win on Sunday was enough to secure a home Western Women's Rugby League final for the Goannas.
Taking on Castlereagh for the second time in as many weeks, the Goannas were once again too good for the opposition winning 22-20 to book a spot in the competition's decider.
Wellington's Kennard Park hosted Sunday's clash between the two sides and Demi Wilson starred in her first final playing at five-eighth.
Wilson scored a double for the Goannas and said the match was an intense battle from the get-go.
"It was a tough game, Castlereagh are always a strong team and that showed yesterday, they really gave us a run for our money," she said.
"We definitely showed glimpses of our potential as a team throughout the game I thought so hopefully we can put all that together for a full 60 minutes next week."
Having missed the last round of the regular season, Wilson made her presence felt and admitted she has enjoyed the positional switch into a playmaking role after having played in the forward pack previously.
"This is my first year in the position I'm in and I'm loving it, I think it's made easier by who I'm surrounded by on the field," she said.
"Also with help from CJ (Smyth) and Peta (Powyer) with giving me things to work on each week it's been a really good season learning and playing wise for me."
READ ALSO:
The win sets up a clash with Panorama Playtpi on Sunday once again at Kennard Park in the final of the competition.
A lot has been made of the talent the Goannas possess, particularly in their forward pack and as someone who has played in a few star-studded sides in the past, Wilson believes this year's squad is a special group.
"It's definitely up there with one of the best (sides I've played in), we have a lot of great players and have all played together for some years now," she said.
"I think that really shows in how we play and back each other on the field no matter what.
"We've also been lucky enough to have some of the younger girls like Breighel Thuell, Kirby Maslin and Georgia Cole play up for us most weeks and you can never fault them."
Now with a home grand final, the Goannas will be looking to win their first title since 2019.
Making and hosting the grand final is something Wilson admitted was a long-term goal the group set prior to the season beginning.
"Definitely and we really had to work hard for it this year, it's been our goal all year," she said.
"We didn't want to just compete we wanted to be right up there with the top teams and make it to this game which is what we've done.
"Now we have one left and I know it would mean a lot to everyone if we could finish the season off how we planned it."
Should the Goannas win on Sunday, it will be the second major title Wilson and her Dubbo CYMS league tag teammates have won this season after taking out the Group 11 Premiership back in August.
Earlier in the day, the Goannas under 12s lost their match against the Platypi 28-22.
The Goannas opens won't be the only side from the club in a grand final as the under 14s booked their spot in the decider after a 40-8 win over the Vipers.
Kennard Park will host all five grand finals on Sunday with the first game kicking off at 11:15am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.