Pinnington Cup TOTW: Familiar faces feature once again as three pairs of teammates shine

No player in the weekend's RSL Pinnington Cup action took a five-wicket haul or made a century but there were several stars who were brilliant.
Regular contributors and a few fresh faces headline this week's best XI as Newtown Ducks, RSL Colts White, Newtown Demons, Macquarie and Narromine all won their matches.
Macquarie remain the only unbeaten team after six matches while the Newtown Ducks and Demons both sit comfortably inside the top three on the laddder.
Let's have a look at the stand-out performers from the weekend.
Probably the unluckiest man on this list, Whitney fell just short of a century and a victory on Saturday.
Taking on Newtown Demons, Whitney anchored his side's run-chase and made a brilliant 99 including seven fours and six sixes off just 95 balls.
Whitney also enjoyed a 178-run partnership with a man who will be a few spots further down on this list but unfortunately for them, their efforts weren't enough for Colts Red as the Demons won in a thrilling finish.
The Newtown Ducks' opening batter makes his second consecutive appearance on this list after again starring for his side on Saturday.
Playing against clubmates Newtown United, Kempston led the way for the Ducks making a composed 72 as his side made 8/182 from their 40 overs which was enough in the end to get the win.
Kempston's knock included 10 fours at Lady Cutler 4 to continue his run of form after making 58 last weekend.
Another player who starred in the defeated RSL Colts Red side like the man two spots above.
Smith's innings of 79 supported Whitney well as the pair piled on the runs against the Demons and both players were unlucky not to get their side home as their innings ended on 5/229.
Smith has started this season off strongly and looms as a key player for RSL Colts Red as the year continues.
Featuring in the same match as Smith, Whitney and the man below, Farrell was unreal on Saturday.
After his side was 1/19 against Colts Red, Farrell hit 67 off as many balls to put set up the innings for the Demons in their two-run win.
The left-hander found the boundary on 12 occasions during his innings hitting 11 fours and a six while also sharing a 90-run partnership with Isaac Heath as the Demons finished their 40 overs on 7/231.
He was briefly mentioned above but Heath arguably produce the performance of the round on Saturday, by starring with the bat before chipping in with the ball.
Heath combined with Farrell to punish the RSL Colts bowlers in one of the matches of the season to date.
The all-rounder was eventually dismissed for 86 before he turned his attention to taking wickets.
Bowling first change, Heath took 2/43 for the Demons, including the big wicket of Whitney for 99.
Azam's innings was the shining light for United in a narrow defeat against the Ducks.
The opener hit 68 and put the pressure of the bowlers early before eventually being dismissed shortly after the drinks break.
His innings on Saturday almost got United home before a late collapse handed the Ducks the win.
Azam also opened the batting for Dubbo's Western Zone Cup side on Sunday, making 37 in their win against Bathurst.
Another man who makes his second appearance on this list in as many weeks, Green's innings helped get Macquarie another win and keep them undefeated to start the season.
Green was one of two people to hit a half-century in this match with Souths opener Josh Williams also passing 50 but the fact Macquarie got the win locked the club legend into this spot.
Green finished 58 not out as Macquarie successfully chased down 175 with just under four overs left to grab their sixth win of the season.
Masonwell's figures from Saturday's win over Rugby look like something out of a video game.
The left-armer took 4/9 from just eight overs with four maidens to go along with it as he helped bowl Rugby out for just 92.
Coming onto bowl later than he may have liked, Masonwells showed great control during the middle overs removing the dangerous Rugby skipper Zach Murphy.
Another man who helped Colts White rip through Rugby was Gill and he showed excellent control with the new ball.
Gill picked up a pair of early wickets before going on to finish with figures of 3/21 as he and Masonwells fired with the ball.
The win for Colts White moves them to just outside of the top four and equal with Narromine on points as thigns heat up heading into the Christmas break.
While Macquarie may have got the win, O'Donnell gave his all with the ball in hand to give Souths a chance at a win.
Defending 175, O'Donnell took 4/27 from eight overs including key scalp Ian Marchant to open the game up for Souths.
Following his opening spell, the right-hander returned to the attack and removed Kyan Green (27) which brought the match back into the balance before Macquarie eventually went on to win.
In a close game, Peachey was the stand-out with the ball for the Ducks against United.
Opening the bowling, the right-armer took 3/26 including key wickets during the middle overs to restrict the United batters.
Ty Webb and Jakke Gardiner also took wickets but Peachey spearheaded the attack for the Ducks as they scored yet another win for the season.
