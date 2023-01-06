Daily Liberal
Dubbo junior Matt Burton signs new long-term contract with Canterbury Bulldogs

By Nick Guthrie
Updated January 6 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 3:20pm
St John's junior Matt Burton has signed a new deal with the Canterbury Bulldogs. Picture by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Matt Burton believes good times are on the way at the Canterbury Bulldogs and that was a major reason behind his new deal with the NRL club.

