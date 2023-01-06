Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Western squad named to take on Canterbury Bulldogs in Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated January 6 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lily Holmes, Kiara Sullivan, Nicole Schneider and Maggie Townsend are four of the stars set to play for Western Rams this month.

A star-studded Western Rams squad has been selected to take on the Canterbury Bulldogs in a high-profile pre-season clash at Orange this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.