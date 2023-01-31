Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Grand final between Dubbo and Bathurst showcases strength of Western Zone cricket

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
January 31 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Strachan was one of a number of Western Zone representatives who played in Sunday's final at No. 1 Oval. Picture by Belinda Soole

As disappointed as Dubbo captain Marty Jeffrey was to lose a fourth successive Western Zone Premier League final on Sunday, he could see the bigger picture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.