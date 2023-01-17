Katie Letcher has witnessed first-hand how much of an impact Pheobe Litchfield has made on emerging female cricketers in the region and believes things will only get better after the latter's recent ODI debut for Australia.
Litchfield made her third appearance for Australia on Monday and her first ODI (one-day international) game at Allan Border Field, capping off a remarkable few weeks for the Orange teenager.
Having played a lot of club cricket in Orange as well as representative matches alongside Litchfield, Country Lions under 15 coach Letcher made sure she watched every ball of her former teammates' innings against Pakistan.
"I drove home from Sydney and got back just in time for the innings break, so I sat down and watched that," she said.
"I was just so happy for her because it is one of those pinch-me moments, I grew up playing with her and batting with her.
"Whenever I watch cricket it's like they are tv characters and you don't get to interact with them a lot but knowing someone on that team is a pretty cool moment."
Like many around the Central West, Letcher is hoping Australia's newest opening batter can have a long and successful career representing her country while also being someone kids will look up to.
"She is definitely a role model and idol for a lot of country girls at the moment, coaching at Western a lot of the Orange girls whenever she comes in their faces light up," she said.
"She's a great person who is always willing to come over and say hello, the girls really appreciate it. I think half of the Western Zone team probably have half of her wardrobe offloaded so they love that."
Opening the batting for Australia, Litchfield made 78 not out in the sides' eight-wicket win over Pakistan and has been touted as one of the brightest young talents in the country.
But even after representing her country for the first time late last year, Litchfield returned home for the holidays and wasted no time giving back.
Western-based cricket fans haven't had a player from the region represent Australia since Yeoval's Chris Tremain did so back in 2016 against South Africa when he played in a handful of ODI matches.
Letcher is a wonderful cricketer in her own right, representing ACT/NSW Country under 19s last year while also making the move to Sydney to further her own career.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
