Pheobe Litchfield has become a role model around Western NSW in the eyes of her former teammate

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated January 18 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 10:30am
Pheobe Litchfield's recent ODI debut for Australia made several people around the Western region smile including Katie Letcher (inset). Pictures by Phil Hillyard and Belinda Soole

Katie Letcher has witnessed first-hand how much of an impact Pheobe Litchfield has made on emerging female cricketers in the region and believes things will only get better after the latter's recent ODI debut for Australia.

