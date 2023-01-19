One NSW State Challenge coach believes this cohort of players is the most talented bunch he has seen after the four-day carnival ended on Thursday afternoon.
Metro Scorpions coach Suthan Thanabalasingham was fortunate enough to be at the helm of the winning side during the week but was more impressed with the talent from all eight teams.
"I'm very happy (with the win) but more so that the boys listened and were willing to learn about the tactical side of the game," he said.
"They are just eager kids, in my opinion, I've been to two carnivals like this and I think it's the most talented cohort.
"That's in terms of both city and country, I was pretty impressed by the standard."
Four metropolitan teams and as many country sides were in action in the under 14s boys division with the Scorpions scoring a seven-wicket win over the Metro Stallions in the final.
Batting first, the Stallions made 9/133 from their 40 overs thanks largely to some lower-order hitting from Zachary Rapa (31), Kobi Robinson (27) and Byron Whitbread (26).
Atharv Dwivedi impressed with the ball at Lady Cutler 1, taking 4/16 from his seven overs to have the Stallions 8/93 at one point.
In reply, the Scorpions lost Hamilton Seoung early for just eight before Neet Patel (27) and Vivaan Bhosale (22) put together a strong partnership.
Patel's dismissal brought Finn O'Farrell to the crease, a player who looks like a star on the rise as he tried to increase the run rate during the middle overs.
Bhosale was the next man to be dismissed by O'Farrell and continued to play to his strengths, hitting 44 not out off as many balls to seal the win in the 36th over of the match.
Following the Scorpions' win, their coach confessed he believes carnivals like the state challenge are the best way to showcase and nurture young talent.
"It's good, these carnivals aren't just the training and in the nets," he said.
"We get to see how they play in games, it gives us a better understanding of their games. Playing both one-day cricket and T20 games gives them a chance to express themselves more."
The Country Lions took on the Country Kangaroos for the second time in as many days after meeting at No.1 Oval on Wednesday night.
The Lions will have bragging rights over their Country counterparts after taking a victory on Thursday thanks to the Duckworth-Lewis method.
Both sides only managed to get through 20 overs with the Lions finishing 3/67 in reply to their opponents' 5/66.
