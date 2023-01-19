A handful of local hopefuls has Dubbo Athletics Club president Steve Gamble excited for what lies ahead this weekend at the NSW Country Championships.
The three-day event will begin on Friday at Barden Park, with a record number of entrants set to show their skills across the rack and field.
Ella Penman and Max McAneney will be just two of the homegrown strars set to make their mark at the event in what will be the first major carnival of 2023.
Penman is expected to run in the open cateogories for her events included the 800m, where she has the fastest seed time of anyone entered while only being 17.
After a brilliant end to 2022, Gamble believes she is one to watch this weekend.
"Ella Penman, she is absolute superstar in that space at the moment especially after winning a national medal at the backend of last year," he said.
"She continues to grow stronger and stronger. It will definitely be a challenge and good experience for her.
"Max McAneney, he is another star to watch out for as are Cameron Porteous and Marli Pay."
McAneney will feature in a hotly contested under 17 100m field, boasting the third fastest seeiding time at 11.39 seconds.
Athletes will come from far and wide for the event which Gamble said has forced the timetable to be extended.
"It definitely well-needed in this part of the world at the moment, we've had a record number of entries as of last week had 651 entrants," he said.
"That's a record for our venue and they've had to change up the program a little but to support that. It's going to run longer on the Friday and a bit longer on Sunday, so the program has been pushed out a bit to help the numbers."
It's a busy few weeks for Dubbo Athletics who will have three big meetings to start the, headlined by the Little Athletics NSW State Combined Championships beginning on March 4.
"It gives the chance for people to showcase what Country NSW has to offer in a dedicated event, for our athletes," he said.
"It's also good preparation for the Australian Championships coming up in a couple of months, for our younger athletes the NSW Championships are in March.
"It's a great event to kick off the second half of the season, it takes a couple of weeks to get back into training so this is just a nice hit out to start it off."
Friday's action at the track will begin at 2:40pm with the under 12 200m preliminary races.
