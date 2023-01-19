The Nightwatchmen: A look at the opening round of the Western Club Knockout

Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.
The pair will look at what's happening within cricket in and around Dubbo across the 2022/23 season.
After a more than enjoyable Christmas period, we are back.
Unfortunately, roughly half of the cricket was washed out last weekend after a freak thunderstorm hit Dubbo on Friday evening but some teams were lucky enough to play on Saturday.
Nearly three months after first being announced, Sunday will see the opening round of the Western Zone Club Knockout be played across Dubbo, Orange and Bathurst with eight teams to play in the first fixtures.
RSL Colts, CYMS Cougars, Parkes' Cambridge Cats and Bathurst powerhouse St Pats will all have the bye in the opening round but there are still some enticing battles to take place.
Before we break down what could unfold in each match, it must be said some teams will likely be less than full strength on Sunday.
Let's have a look at the first four matches.
One of two matches to play in Dubbo this weekend, the visiting Centrals side from Orange will get the opportunity to play at No.1 Oval (the best ground in the zone).
So far during the RSL Whitney Cup season, Newtown has been brilliant. Led by Steve and Mat Skinner along with Dan French, the Tigers have put together some impressive performances to sit second in the competition late behind on RSL Colts.
Ali Raza made a quickfire 66 last week and could enjoy another chance to bat at No.1 Oval on an outfield which has developed into arguably the quickest in town.
It's likely Newtown's big three will feature on Sunday and won't know a whole lot about their opposition except for Angus Norton.
The former South Dubbo captain and premiership-winner with CYMS joined Centrals prior to the season after moving away from Dubbo due to his work commitments at Cricket NSW and has been one of their better players this season.
Other than that, we don't know a whole lot about Centrals but it appears they have struggled to produce consistent performances in their own competition, which is why I'm backing Newtown for the win.
This game could be a cracker.
Macquarie will be led by Western Zone all-rounder Lachlan Strachan with brother Ben and Lyle Robertson both set to feature in a side that has underperformed locally this season.
Macquarie has struggled at times and sits fifth on the ladder ahead of this weekend's match but Strachan was hoping a good performance on Sunday could help kickstart their season.
The Dubbo side will also debut Harvey Marchant who will make up a young core along with Lachie O'Malley and Tyson Deebank, with the latter pair performing solidly so far in 2022/23.
Orange CYMS boast a strong batting lineup featuring Joey Coughlan, a man who made a half-century last time he played a Dubbo side while Hugh Le Lierve has always been dangerous with the ball, having starred in the Western Premier League previously.
Even without a handful of first-graders, I'm still predicting Macquarie to advance through to the second round.
The one fixture this weekend that we know nothing about.
Cowra's exit from the Western Zone Premier League this season means we haven't seen them play any cricket at all. Not even MyCricket could help me out here as the club hasn't entered scores this season.
However, Bathurst City has some digital footprint and enjoyed a week off last weekend due to the bye in their competition.
In the first game after the holiday period, the Redback chased down 220 with the loss of just four wickets against an Orange City side who will speak more about in a second.
Mark Day, Cohen Schubert and Matt Holmes look the dangerous men for the Redback while Western Zone Colts captain Blake Kreuzberger is another player to watch.
Purely because we know nothing about Cowra Valleys, I'm taking Bathurst City to advance in convincing fashion.
Over the month or so before Christmas, you could've made the argument South Dubbo were the form side in Dubbo and not many could've disagreed with you.
The Hornets went on a four-match-winning streak which included victories over RSL Colts and Newtown with their young stars starting to find their feet in the top grade.
A few players are likely to miss the match for the Hornets but the core of the squad will play with Hugh Sienkiewicz a possibility to lead Souths around the park should Greg Rummans not play.
Playing at Pavans Oval, I can't help but think the Hornets will advance in the competition and beat the travelling Orange City side who have a few big-name players we know about.
Former RSL Colts seamer Ed Morrish captains the side on weekly basis in the Bathurst and Orange combined competition while his Western Zone teammate Lachlan Skelly also bamboozles batters with his spin.
Orange opening batter Josh Coyte enjoyed batting at Dubbo in November last year, making a strong start with the bat and could be crucial if the visiting side is to go big on a pitch that could offer a bit after some recent rain.
Should one or two of Orange City's big names not play, then things could be very difficult for the visiting side.
Even without a few players, I'm backing the Hornets to win this game.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
