Four seasons after he last ran out for Penrith, Tyrone Peachey couldn't be happier to be a Panther once more.
Peachey has returned to the foot of the mountain after being involved in a player-swap deal with Forbes' Charlie Staines, as the latter now is part of the West Tigers NRL 2023 squad.
Having spent time with Gold Coast Titans and Tigers since leaving Penrith in 2018, Peachey has lacked the opportunity to play consistent first grade football but now is hoping he can get back to his best at a club which has won back-to-back premierships.
"I always wondered when I came back why the club is so successful, I can see they train hard, everyone is professional," he said.
"Ivan (Cleary) has been really good, he is really diligent and leaves no stone unturned. The team full respect him and listen to what he has to say so it has been really cool to see that."
Peachey's return to Penrith continues their Western-feel with co-captain Isaah Yeo returning to pre-season training after an extended holiday following the Rugby League World Cup.
READ ALSO:
Capable of playing anywhere on the field if needed, Peachey's value at the club could sky rocket after Api Koroisau departed during the off-season, leaving the Panthers without a star hooker.
But for now, Peachey is just enjoying being back at a club where he had a lot of success both individually and as a team.
"Nath (Cleary) and 'Yeoy' (Isaah Yeo) have just come back from the World Cup so it has been a really good week so far," he said.
"When I found out I was coming back here, my partner said I was just happy all week and nothing could ruin me.
"It's been awesome to come back, I knew it would be hard. The juniors here are really good, they won every comp last year and everyone is really fit which is something I noticed, at this club there are no stragglers."
With limited spots available in Penrith's likely best 17, Peachey knows he can make the most of his opportunity when it presents itself.
"I want to get back to where I was when I left here, I can't let Ivan down and all the people who have helped me get back to the club," he said.
"I want to repay them and play the best footy I can, the club gave me my first chance to be a consistent NRL player.
"The club means a lot to me, I've played over 100 games here and I played a bit of my best footy here."
Penrith will start their 2023 NRL against the Broncos on March 3.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.