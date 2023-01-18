Providing younger players an opportunity to play more senior cricket is something Macquarie all-rounder Lachlan Strachan hopes his side can take full advantage of this weekend when the Western Zone club knockout begins.
Strachan will lead Macquarie in the absence of regular captain Myles Smith when the men in blue travel to Wade Park to face Orange CYMS on Sunday in the first round of the new competition.
One of the more experienced sides in the RSL Whitney Cup, Macquarie will be without several regular first graders including the Smith brothers (Myles and Blake), Mitch Williams and Ricky Medway.
Regardless of what team Macquarie puts on the park, Strachan is confident they can start getting back to their best after a loss to Newtown last weekend.
"I'm down to skipper on the weekend but we've got a good mix of senior and junior talents in that team especially," he said.
"We are coming against an Orange CYMS side who are a really good team and it should be a good chance for us to get a win.
"We haven't played the best in our Saturday matches so it's an opportunity to take something out of the season."
A current Western Zone representative, Strachan will be one of the only senior players in the side along with his brother Ben and former Scotland under 19s all-rounder Lyle Robertson.
Youngsters Lachlan O'Malley and Tyson Deebank will play on Sunday as will junior star Harvey Marchant, someone who is currently representing the Country Lions under 14s at the State Challenge in Dubbo.
Marchant is yet to make his RSL Whitney Cup debut but Strachan believes it won't be long before he steps up into the top grade.
"Harvey is a really good young cricketer, he bats well and bowls great spin so it will give it him a good chance to show what he can do," he said.
"A few people might check out the scorecards so hopefully he can do well and get his name out there some more, he is a really good talent."
Orange CYMS' regular first grade side features the likes of representative players Rory Daburger, Hugh Le Lievre and Joey Coughlan but other than the trio he has come against before Strachan isn't certain what Sunday's opposition produces.
"I played for Orange City in the Bonnor Cup and saw a few of the CYMS boys around, they should have a pretty full-strength team so I think it should be a good contest," he said.
"They've got a few players in Orange's Western Zone Premier League so it's going to be a great test for us."
Macquarie will be one of five Dubbo clubs to take part in the first instalment of the competition with all but Rugby set to play.
South Dubbo will host Orange City at Pavans Oval while Newtown is set to meet Centrals at No.1 Oval with both RSL Colts and Dubbo CYMS having the bye.
Ahead of their first match of the new competition, Strachan is eager to see what the other clubs have to offer.
"Everyone knows each other game in Dubbo, this should be a good chance to see new players and also check out what the other competitions are like," he said.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
