A spot in the Sydney Roosters Tarsha Gale Cup side is something Breighel Thuell has in mind in 2023.
Thuell has been training with the Roosters in Sydney for some time over the summer after starring for Macquarie Raiders, Western Rams and Group 11 in 2022 but wants a crack at the best under 19s players in the state.
With the Tarsha Gale Cup (under 19s) only a few weeks away from beginning, Thuell admitted it would be fantastic if she were to earn a spot in the final side when the competition begins in early February.
"I'm hoping that I train well enough with the Roosters that I could potentially play with them in the Tarsha Gale Cup towards the end of their season", she said.
Preferring to let her game do the talking, the talented outside back said she has been learning a lot from her coaches and hopes to bring a few new skills back home.
"It's been good, everything is really fast, and they are all really nice so it has been fun," she said.
"I'll be able to show people down here what it is like to train with people in Sydney."
The Macquarie Raiders star isn't the first player from around Dubbo to link up with the Roosters after Taneka Todhunter also spent time with the club in the past.
But now, it has become more of a trend with Georgie Coote, Makaah Darcy and Jorja Simpson just some of the young talents to spend time with squads in Sydney.
While being the only Dubbo player in the Roosters under 19s system, Thuell knows her age group is full of a lot of talent across the Western region.
"It's not as weird because there are more people like many down there, you aren't alone," she said.
Training once a week may seem quite easy for some but for Thuell and her parents, it means a near-10 hour round trip to Sydney, something she has become quite accustomed to.
"Every Tuesday usually I leave at about 10 and don't get back home until 1am the next morning," she said.
Should she not get an opportunity to play for the Roosters in 2023, there is still a lot of football to look forward to over the next 12 months for the Macquarie star.
"I'm excited, I'd love to make Western Rams again hopefully," she said
"All the Macquarie girls are really nice as well."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
